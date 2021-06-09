COVID Deaths Expose Flaws in J&K’s Fight Against the Pandemic

Since the last week of April, the novel coronavirus has been killing more than four home-isolated COVID-19 patients in Kashmir every day on an average, according to official data. These patients either die at home or have passed away by the time they reach hospitals.

This year, May has been the worst month. While the total death toll due to COVID-19 stands at over 4000 since the pandemic broke out last year, official data shows 1200 of these deaths were reported in May only. Of these, 130 were home isolated patients.

According to the central health ministry guidelines, COVID-19 patients and their immediate family members are required to download the government’s Aarogya Setu app which provides click-of-a-button access to doctors and advanced healthcare.

Under these guidelines, the government has to train the attendants in using pulse oximeter for monitoring the home-isolated patients.