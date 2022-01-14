25k New COVID Cases Likely, Hospitalisation Rates Stable: Delhi Health Minister

Adding that the data suggests the situation in Delhi to have stabilized, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “Hospitalisation rates have stabilised, and cases have plateaued. There are still several beds vacant."
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
While Delhi reported 28,867 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily cases since the pandemic began, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that on Friday, 14 January, the national capital is expected to record less than 25,000 daily cases, news agency ANI reported.
Thursday’s positivity rate, a whopping 29 percent, was also the highest since 3 May 2021, when the country was battling the Delta wave.
On Wednesday Jain had indicated that if the cases continue to decline over the next two to three days, then restrictions in Delhi, such as the shutting of restaurants and bars, weekend curfew, and directing non-essential private companies to work from home could be lifted.
Amid the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, India reported 2,64,202 new COVID cases (6.7 percent higher than Thursday) and 1,09,345 recoveries on Friday, 14 January.
The country also recorded 315 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,85,350.
(With inputs from ANI.)