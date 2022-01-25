Urbanised Bengaluru: The New Habitat for Snakes

“Sun’s out, snakes out!” exclaimed Shuayb Ahmed, and Yatin Kalki as they jumped to action. Ahmed, an independent snake rescuer, had received a frantic call from a woman who spotted a snake—claimed to be a juvenile spectacled cobra—in her house in Bengaluru. The team quickly geared up for the ‘rescue’—an empty pillow case, a snake hook, a hollow pipe, and a flashlight. “Timeliness is key,” Ahmed said, as he hurried to the vehicle.

On reaching the house, Kalki went about locating the snake, while Ahmed checked for access points from where the snake possibly came. He noticed that the houses next door had open land with unattended sacks stacked and overflowing garbage that made for a great place for snakes to come in search of prey such as rodents and frogs.

Ahmed advised the neighbours on keeping the space clean to avoid such instances. Once the snake was spotted, Kalki calmly bagged it, and Ahmed finished the legal formalities and documentation of the rescue. The entire process took a total of 20 minutes.