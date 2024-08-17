Tamil Nadu’s Solar Promise: Approved and Funded, But Waiting to Take Off

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

Eighty-year-old Tamizhmozhi lived alone in a tiny hut – and had never had electricity. But she would hear a group of men in her village Irumbai, near Auroville in Tamil Nadu, talk about power all day and night.

Excited, she asked Abhimanyu, an environmental activist, if he could get her a fan. Confused, as her house had only a thatched roof, the activist and his team devised a makeshift method to lay iron rods to support the structure and lay cable lines.

In a few hours, the fan was installed, and she could control it with a remote while resting. She then learned it was the ‘surya bhagwan’ (sun god) powering her house. Since then, she has been looking forward to her village Irumbai getting lit up.