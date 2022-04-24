Solar Mini-Grids Fuel Women-Led Enterprises in Jharkhand’s Gumla District

Solar mini-grids are encouraging enterprises in Jharkhand’s Gumla district.

Several women from these villages have come forward to start small-scale machine-based rural enterprises that run on solar energy.

The women, either by forming self-help groups (SHGs) or independently, have started mustard processing machines, flour mills, and other small enterprises to increase their income.

Birsuni Oraon is a tribal woman in her 50s, living in Guniya village in the Gumla district of Jharkhand. Until a few months ago, she would usually be occupied with either household chores or some farm-related work.

However, now, she operates a small scale business that runs on renewable energy. With a solar grid supporting the power supply in her village, Birsuni and nine other women from the village decided to set up a solar-run lac processing unit to produce edible oil.

She said that the extra income earned through this small-scale enterprise can now be put towards a better education for her children.