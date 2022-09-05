Rains in Bengaluru Continue To Wreak Havoc, Bellandur Lake Overflows Into Homes

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Bengaluru, submerging several areas in the city. The most affected areas include Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road (ORR) and BEML Layout.

Several lakes overflowed and inundated the roads, and water entered residential areas surrounding the lakes. Bellandur lake, Hallenayakanahalli lake and Varthur lakes are some that have overflowed due to the rains that continued to pour overnight.

This is the second time in the last two weeks that lakes in Bengaluru have overflown.