Difficult to Contain Global Temp Rise at Present Rate: UN Climate Change Report

A boy wearing a mask sits behind a banner during a rally for global climate strike for future in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2019. About 150 students and other protesters attended a rally to protest their governments’ failure to take sufficient action against climate change. Image used for representation.
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A landmark new report by the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate (IPCC) has said that every region of the world is seeing irreversible damage due to climate change, adding that there were "no pathways" to contain global temperature rise to less than 1.5°C in the next few decades without crossing that threshold later.
The report, however, said that it may be possible to bring down global temperatures after crossing that threshold by the end of the century.
The IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) 'Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis' further said that climate events like those caused by sea-level rise, which would happen once in a century earlier, could begin to take place once every year.
The report provided new estimates of the chances of crossing the global warming level of 1.5°C in the next decades and found that unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach.
But it is not just about temperature. Climate change is bringing multiple different changes in different regions, which will all increase with further warming.
These include changes to wet and dryness, to winds, snow and ice, coastal areas and oceans.
The report cited the following as possible changes that this global temperature increase can cause in weather cycles:
● Climate change is intensifying the water cycle. This brings more intense rainfall and associated flooding as well as more intense drought in many regions.
● Climate change is affecting rainfall patterns. In high latitudes, precipitation is likely to increase while it is projected to decrease over large parts of the subtropics. Changes to monsoon precipitation are expected, which will vary by region.
● Coastal areas will see continued sea-level rise throughout the 21st century, contributing to more frequent and severe coastal flooding in low-lying areas and coastal erosion. Extreme sea level events that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of this century.
● Further warming will amplify permafrost thawing, and the loss of seasonal snow cover, melting of glaciers and ice sheets, and loss of summer Arctic sea ice.
● Changes to the ocean, including warming, more frequent marine heatwaves, ocean acidification, and reduced oxygen levels have been clearly linked to human influence. These changes affect both ocean ecosystems and the people that rely on them, and they will continue throughout at least the rest of this century.
● For cities, some aspects of climate change may be amplified, including heat (since urban areas are usually warmer than their surroundings), flooding from heavy precipitation events and sea-level rise in coastal cities.
The report was approved by 195 member governments of the IPCC through virtual sessions held over two weeks since 26 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined