Delhi's Air Quality Shows Slight Improvement, Now Falls in 'Very Poor' Category

Delhi's air quality on Tuesday, 9 November, improved to 'very poor' from 'severe' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 372, data by System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) said, according to news agency ANI.

Smoke and haze continued to cover the Delhi sky on Tuesday amid the slight improvement in air quality.

On Monday, air quality in the national capital was in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day, with SAFAR recording the AQI at 432.