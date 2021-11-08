Maharashtra Wins Inspiring Regional Leadership Award at COP26 for Climate Action

Maharashtra has won the Inspiring Regional Leadership Award from Under2 Coalition for Climate Action, which is the largest global network of states and regions committed to climate action. With that, Maharshtra became the only Indian state to win one of the three awards by U2 in Scotland, reported NDTV.

Aditya Thackeray, Maharashtra's environment minister and youngest Cabinet minister, received the prestigious award on behalf of the state. The other two awards were received by Columbia (Canada) for Creative Climate Solutions and Quebec (Canada) for Climate Partnerships.

Maharashtra had sent in entries for all three categories of U2 — Inspiring Regional Leadership, Creative Climate Solutions, and Climate Partnerships.