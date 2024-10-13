Coal Ban: Lucknow Kebabs Could Lose Smoky Flavour, But Improve the City's Air

advertisement
Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.
“We’ve always used coal in our cooking. It gives a smoky flavour that people love. If we start using gas, it won’t be the same,” Zubair, a worker at the famous Tunday Kababi restaurant in Lucknow's Khurram Nagar area, told The Quint.
Zubair's concerns are not unfounded. With the Lucknow Municipal Corporation issuing a mandate to all hotels, dhabas, and food vendors to switch from coal-fired tandoors to gas-powered alternatives, the centuries-old culinary tradition – deeply tied to Lucknow's cultural identity – is under threat. The taste of the famous Lucknowi tikkas and kebabs could potentially change – and hence, draw fewer tourists and locals.
According to IQAir statistics, Lucknow currently sits at fourth rank among India's most polluted major cities. The Uttar Pradesh capital's PM2.5 concentration is 11 times higher than the World Health Organization's (WHO's) annual air quality guideline value.
A key study by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in 2022 had revealed coal-burning tandoors as an important contributor to pollution in the city.
Explaining the rationale behind the move, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indirjit Singh explained, “There are more than 2,000 tandoors working right now. The shift to gas tandoors is essential to bring transformation to the well-being of the general public.”
Amid growing concerns over the city's air quality, why is this shift away from coal crucial?
The 2022 study by TERI was done at 19 locations around the Lucknow district. It showed that the highest levels of PM2.5 and PM10 pollution are concentrated in Lucknow and its surroundings, where the population density is higher, and the number of restaurants is larger.
At the time of publishing this article, the live AQI index showed the air to be 'unhealthy', according to IQAir statistics.
The study had identified four basic fuels: LPG, charcoal, wood, and coal – all of which contribute to air pollution by producing particulate matter and other pollutants during combustion.
Talking about the dangers of coal-fired tandoors, Dr Rajendra Prasad, who's currently the Director of Medical Education and Professor & Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Era's Lucknow Medical College and Hospital, said,
In comparison, "gas-based cooking alternatives for coal-fired cooking will drastically cut down on dangerous pollutants like particulate matter and improve public health," Dr Prasad noted.
Gufran Beig, a chair professor at IISc Bangalore and founder of SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), explained the difference in coal’s impact.
He added that incomplete combustion in tandoors produces more particulate matter compared to the complete combustion found in industrial processes.
“Switching to cleaner fuels will not only benefit public health but also significantly reduce short-lived climate-forcing pollutants like black carbon,” Beig said.
Lucknow also falls as a non-attainment city under India's National Clean Air Programme because of high levels of particulate matter that exceed the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), particularly during winter season.
It is amidst this growing concern over the city's air quality that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation decided to take action.
The initiative, coupled with TERI, targets to bring down the pollution from more than 20,000 eateries using coal or wood. The project will start with a total of 250 restaurants.
Even as the corporation is in the process of implementing the proposed switch from conventional charcoal tandoors for kitchen grills to gas and electric equipment in most of the hotels and restaurants, the idea has been met with some reluctance.
“The taste we get from cooking over coal is something that adds to the flavour of our tikkas, kebabs, naans, and other food items we serve,” Zubair from Tunday Kababi said. Tunday Kababi was ranked 12th on Taste Atlas's list of the world's most legendary restaurants in 2023.
Aakriti Singh, who's been coming to the restaurant for years, added,
Another customer, Meena Fatima, feels that the switch could take away from the charm of dining out.
“If they cook on gas, the food will taste like something I can make at home. When I come out to eat kebabs, I want the full experience – taste, texture, and flavour that I can’t get from a gas stove."
As Lucknow's famous kebabs could change, vendors are also unsure of how to adapt. Restaurant operators will need to undertake the initial costs of installation as well as train their staff and give them time to adapt.
“The heat from the gas is different. It doesn’t spread the same way, and we’ll need to adjust our cooking process which can take some time,” Zubair added.
But many acknowledge that the long-term advantages could outweigh the challenges.
"The long-term benefits, including reduced pollution, better air quality, and potential cost savings on fuel is going to make this a worthwhile investment for the city’s future,” Singh said.
“I’ve grown up enjoying the flavours of Lucknow’s kebabs, and they hold a special place in my heart. However, I also care deeply about our health and the environment,” said Riddhi Malhotra, a working professional and resident of Lucknow.
She added,
For now, the city is pushing ahead with its efforts to curb pollution and improve air quality. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is currently surveying food establishments to ensure compliance, and discussions are underway about potential alternatives that might preserve the traditional flavours while reducing harmful emissions.
Mirza Shaina Beg is a multimedia journalist based in Delhi. She reports on gender, health, environment, and culture.
Published: undefined