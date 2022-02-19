UK: Record Winds Caused by Storm Eunice Shred Roof of London's O2 Arena

Photo shows roof of London's O2 Arena ripped off during Storm Eunice in London, Britain.
(Photo: IANS)
A part of the fabric roof of O2 Arena in London was on Friday, 18 February, shredded by record winds caused by Storm Eunice, which has killed at least nine people across Europe so far.
The arena was shut after the damage caused to the roof. The arena's authorities, in an official statement, said, "The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance."
The storm, which was caused by a jet stream over the Atlantic Ocean, has caused a power outage in lakhs of homes across Europe. Flights and trains have been severely disrupted and several people have reportedly been injured.
Apart from the United Kingdom (UK), deaths have been reported from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland.
The UK's Met Office issued a "red alert" warning for areas in coastal England and Wales - indicating a threat to life.
Storm Eunice was the second storm to cause havoc across Western Europe within a week.
The first, called Storm Dudley, had caused the deaths of at least five people in Poland and Germany. The storm had also impacted Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.
The UK government has asked people to stay away from the coast at all costs.
"There have been multiple reports of people at the waterline taking pictures of the waves, and even of families standing by the surf line with their children," the government's press release stated.
“A dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life for and those who are going to the coast to take pictures are also putting our teams at risk," the release added.
(With inputs from ANI.)