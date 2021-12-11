International Mountain Day 2021: Date, Theme and History

International Mountain Day theme and history
(Photo: IANS)
International Mountain Day (IMD) is observed every year on 11 December. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of mountains to life.
According to the official website of the United Nations (UN), mountains are home to 15 percent of the total population of the world and host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots. Moreover, they also provide fresh water to half of humanity.
The main threats faced by mountains today are climate change and over exploitation. In order to stop this, we must work towards reducing our carbon footprint.
The theme of International Mountain Day (IMD) 2021 is 'sustainable mountain tourism'.
According to the UN, sustainable tourism in mountains is a way to preserve the natural, cultural and spiritual heritage, to promote local crafts and high value products, and celebrate many traditional practices.
The history of International Mountain Day can be traced back to the year 1992 , when the document “Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development” (called Chapter 13), was adopted as part of the action plan Agenda 21 of the Conference on Environment and Development.
The United Nations first declared the year 2002 as the UN International Year of Mountains. It was followed by the celebration of the first International Mountain Day in the year 2003.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)