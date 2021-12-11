International Mountain Day 2021: Date, Theme and History

International Mountain Day (IMD) is observed every year on 11 December. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of mountains to life.

According to the official website of the United Nations (UN), mountains are home to 15 percent of the total population of the world and host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots. Moreover, they also provide fresh water to half of humanity.

The main threats faced by mountains today are climate change and over exploitation. In order to stop this, we must work towards reducing our carbon footprint.