India's EV Push: Experts on Battery Supply, Recycling, and the Road Ahead

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India's electric mobility transition is often framed as a clean energy success story. Driven as much by industrial policy and economic priorities as by climate action, EV adoption has surged from just 0.7 percent of vehicle sales in 2020 to over 8 percent in 2025, according to data released by Vahan Portal.

Yet, this expansion rests on a fragile foundation.

As Chaitanya Kanuri, Associate Director – Electric Mobility, WRI India, explains, “India’s EV penetration in overall vehicle sales is directly driving the rapid expansion of the lithium-ion battery market. We are looking at demand scaling almost 15-fold by 2030, which is unprecedented in the country’s energy transition journey.”