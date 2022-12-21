Global Warming: Climate Changa Si! Is It Though? Santa-Banta Discuss 2°C Rise

One of the objectives of the landmark Paris Agreement struck in 2015 was to limit the rise in average global temperatures to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, aiming to plateau it at 1.5° C.

However, a nearly three-year-old report released by UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shed light on the near inevitability of surpassing a temperature increase of 1.5° C.

As per the 2018 report, if emissions continue on their present trajectory, average global temperatures will likely reach 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels between years 2030 and 2052.

So, if global heating was to touch a high of 2°C, what would happen? And is it significantly worse that limiting heating to a peak of 1.5°C? The answer is a resounding yes.