Environment Law Needs To Go Beyond the ‘Pollution Paradigm’

Several final warnings on the consequences of climate change have been delivered without resulting in the substantial recognition of acts/omissions that contribute to it, to be recognised as legal wrongs with adequate remedies in India.

Other than the absence of an act of parliament addressing the climate, one hurdle for the articulation of climate change as a legal wrong in India, is the perspective from which environmental issues are viewed.

Despite widespread and accessible knowledge available on the far reaching consequences of climate change, the environmental crisis continues to be seen as a ‘pollution problem’. The restricted vantage point of the pollution paradigm is evident in the actions of environmentally irresponsible entities and how courts treat them.