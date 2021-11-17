Delhi Air Pollution: Schools, Colleges Shut; Offices Advised WFH for 50% Staff

A view of the Supreme Court of India, shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, Saturday, 13 November.
(Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav)
All schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi-NCR have been instructed to remain shut till further notice amid the threat of poor air quality surrounding the region.
Other directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday night include work from home for 50 percent staff for both government and private offices, shutting down six of the 11 thermal power plants within 300 km radius of Delhi and a ban on construction activity till 21 November with exemptions.
The CAQM, an agency under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), held an emergency meeting on Tuesday wherein it was decided to shut down all industries that are running on non-gas fuels for all NCR states; no entry of trucks in Delhi till 21 November, except those carrying essential goods, no diesel or petrol vehicles more than 15 years to run on Delhi roads and no plying of visibly polluting vehicles with stricter checks about PUC certificate.
It also included deploying adequate number of buses/public transport; deploying anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and augmentation of dust suppressants thrice a day; penalty on persons/organisations stacking construction and demolition waste on roads, roadsides and a total ban on DG sets as per GRAP (graded response action plan, already in place for a month), the meeting decided.
Earlier, hearing the petition on Monday, the Supreme Court had reprimanded the Centre and the states for their failure to reign in air pollution that had reached hazardous levels last week and is currently hovering on 'severe' and 'very poor' level.
The apex court had asked the states to meet and decide about the emergency measures and also suggested a lockdown for containing emissions/air pollution.
On Tuesday, the meeting invited Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan; Secretaries to Government of India in the Ministries of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Power, Department of Personnel & Training, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for a holistic discussion, present their views and suggestions and work out emergency measures, as per the minutes of the meeting.