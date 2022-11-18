Deadlock & Disappointment: COP 27 Likely to Extend, No Conclusive Outcome Yet

Deadlock, disappointment, disagreements.

The three words that seem to be summing up the 27th Conference Of Parties on climate change. Most who ended Thursday evening in Sharm-al-Sheikh did so with confusion and uncertainty. Is COP ending on its scheduled day?

In a desperate face-saving attempt the ongoing COP 27 in Egypt which was supposed to end on 18 November is likely to be extended. This is not a first time COP is being extended, 8 out of 10 most recent COPs overran by more than 24 hours and only 6 out of the last 26 COPs have wrapped up on the scheduled day.