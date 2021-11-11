COP26: US and China Sign Joint Declaration To Cut Emissions in the Next Decade

It also promises to take steps to reduce methane emissions, speed up the transition to clean energy, and ensure faster de-carbonisation of their economies.

Scientists have agreed that limiting global warming to 1.5°C by 2100 will prevent the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

Xie Zhenhua, who is the most senior negotiator from the Chinese side for climate action, told reporters "there is more agreement between China and US than divergence" on climate issues.

Additionally, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are likely to hold a virtual conference soon.

It is worth noting that earlier this week, China had stayed away from an agreement signed by almost 100 countries to limit methane emissions and had instead pledged to go about its own "national plan" to reduce them, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from BBC and Reuters)