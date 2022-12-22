Climate Change Has Led to an Upsurge in Locust Attacks Over the Last 3 Years

Several plant diseases affecting both animals and agricultural production have been identified by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). These diseases have found to be in direct correlation to climate change.

The government has launched several programmes to study and mitigate the impact of these climate related diseases. They have also identified an upsurge of pest attacks by locusts in the last 3 years. These attacks have been come at a much larger scale than seen in the last 26 years.