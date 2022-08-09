Coming Soon| Climate Change on Your Plate: Global Warming Is Burning Your Pocket

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Climate change  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Coming Soon| Climate Change on Your Plate: Global Warming Is Burning Your Pocket

Has climate change changed our food? We trace the journey of an apple from Himachal to our supermarkets to find out.
Has climate change changed our food? The short answer is yes. The long answer is what we are investigating in our documentary. We trace the journey of the famous apples from the scenic orchards of Himachal Pradesh to our supermarkets

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Well, there's more to the story of this apple.

If like me you buy your fruits from a store or an app, you must have wondered how can a fruit that looks so bright and shiny be so lacking in flavour sometimes, and why do these red beauties of your childhood now cost nearly Rs 300 a kilo.

We decided to find this out by tracing this apple's journey from our supermarkets to the scenic valleys of Himachal Pradesh and the orchards it has come from.
We spoke to the farmers who grow them, the labour that tends to them and the wholesalers who bring it to our markets..

What lurks behind these picturesque orchards? What has changed our apples, cherries, peaches and plums? How have the lives of those who call the mountains their home transformed in the past few decades? How has snowfall, rainfall, hailstorm, and temperature patterns changed over time and how has that impacted their fields and their lives and hence, our lives.

Has climate change-changed our food?

You'll hear answers to these questions from those who are living in the heart of an unfolding climate crisis in our upcoming documentary.

Projects like these, however, can only happen with your support.

Contribute to our documentary to understand the threat that the apple you eat is facing, it's journey from a tree in the mountains to your doorstep, and the struggles of the farmer who is working hard to grow it for you.

