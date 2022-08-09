Coming Soon| Climate Change on Your Plate: Global Warming Is Burning Your Pocket

Has climate change changed our food? The short answer is yes. The long answer is what we are investigating in our documentary. We trace the journey of the famous apples from the scenic orchards of Himachal Pradesh to our supermarkets
Photo: The Quint
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Well, there's more to the story of this apple.
If like me you buy your fruits from a store or an app, you must have wondered how can a fruit that looks so bright and shiny be so lacking in flavour sometimes, and why do these red beauties of your childhood now cost nearly Rs 300 a kilo.
We spoke to the farmers who grow them, the labour that tends to them and the wholesalers who bring it to our markets..
What lurks behind these picturesque orchards? What has changed our apples, cherries, peaches and plums? How have the lives of those who call the mountains their home transformed in the past few decades? How has snowfall, rainfall, hailstorm, and temperature patterns changed over time and how has that impacted their fields and their lives and hence, our lives.
Projects like these, however, can only happen with your support.
