A Customised Strategy Can Take Kerala’s Power Sector Towards Its Net-Zero Goals

Kerala can smoothly navigate energy transition and move towards a resilient energy future by adopting a systematic and phased approach that focusses on capacity addition, import curtailment, and storage deployment.

Increasing RE deployment

While Kerala has abundant solar and wind potential, its topography poses challenges to harnessing it. For overcoming them, the state must strategically plan solar and wind deployment by creating land banks and identifying the available land parcels district-wise. Promoting rooftop solar systems also offers benefits, as it would enable the state to procure decentralised power at the load centers. Together, these would help in increasing the share of RE in the state’s energy mix to 36%-46% by FY 2039-40.

Reducing reliance on thermal imports and increasing the share of nuclear energy

Reducing the dependence on external thermal sources should be a key priority for Kerala. The above-mentioned increase in RE share will aid in the phased reduction of thermal energy's share–from 56% in FY 2021-22 to 2% by FY 2039-40. However, this reduction in coal-based power imports will hamper the state’s ability to meet its base demand and provide round-the-clock power supply. For a smooth transition, this should be compensated for by increasing the share of nuclear energy for the state to 19% in FY 2039-40.

Developing storage capacity

As Kerala progresses towards a higher RE share, the intermittent nature of RE sources will affect the stability of its grid. Moreover, the state's peak demand occurs during nighttime when solar generation is nil. These concerns can be dealt with through appropriate deployment of storage systems. The study estimates that an optimal storage capacity of 3.8 GW to 4.1 GW would be required by the state by FY 2039-40.