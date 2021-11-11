$1 Trillion: India Submits its Demand for Raising Emissions Target

Environment Secretary Rameshwar Prasad Gupta justified the huge sum said in an interview, arguing that rich and developed nations owe this to low-income developing nations because the former has been historically responsible for the majority of greenhouse emissions, dating back to the Industrial Revolution.

India has not joined the 121 nations that have filed in their nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

An anonymous official told Hindustan Times that India will not update its existing NDCs and submit fresh ones until it is assured of financial aid to tackle the emissions issue.

"Let’s be clear. India will not update its NDC till there is clarity on climate finance."

India wants the funds to be available “as soon as possible,” according to Bloomberg Green.

Considering that the promises that India made at COP26 were supposed to be its new NDCs, holding back until climate finances are guaranteed essentially means that India isn't going to revise its NDCs at all.