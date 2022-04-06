Rajya Sabha Passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022

The Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, 6 April, passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, which would enable investigating officers to collect the biometric details of prisoners.
(Photo: Screengrab)
The Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, 6 April, passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, which would enable investigating officers to collect the biometric details of prisoners.
The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, 4 April.
Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had moved the bill for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha.
(This story will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)