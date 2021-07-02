Zoom Insurance Unveils New Logo, Aims to Drive Value Through Innovation

Since its inception in 2008, the goal of Zoom Insurance Brokers has been to provide sustainable insurance solutions to the corporate community, including enterprises, insurers, and re-insurers across the globe.

With over a decade of consistent service delivery to almost 500+ corporates, the company focuses on innovative insurance solutions created through extensive market research, portfolio analysis, and dedicated service support. The team works with a clear objective of providing insurance and risk management solutions on the back of a deep understanding of the client’s industry. The firm's exposure to multiple industries as well as the private and public sector helps them take a multi-dimensional view of client requirements, resulting in superior solutions.