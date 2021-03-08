‘You Shouldn’t Look Down Upon Couples That Can’t Have Babies’

(The following article is part of #SheIsCompleteInHerself – a Prega News campaign that aims to raise awareness around infertility and celebrate every woman for who she is.)
37-year-old Amrita (name changed on request) from Thane feels that society shouldn’t look down upon couples that can’t have babies. Read her full story below.
Moment of realisation: We have been married for almost 10 years. It was somewhere in the fourth year we realised that we are having problems conceiving. That’s when we started speaking to doctors.
Coming to terms with it: Initially, it is tough to deal with, but you have to learn to accept it and move on. Fortunately, my husband and I have been each other’s support systems.
The pressure of starting a family: That is something very common in India. I even now get asked about my ‘family’ plans by friends and relatives. There’s only so much you can do about it. People will keep bothering you with questions. I don’t see this changing anytime soon.
Whether society is harsher to women: This is unfortunate, but true. People always think that it’s the woman’s fault. That’s why a lot of advice and suggestions are directed at women. Some of it can be so insensitive at times.
Whether motherhood completes a woman: While that’s what society likes to believe, I don’t agree with this. There’s more to women than motherhood - career, financial independence, their dreams and hobbies.
Breaking the stigma around infertility: We have to learn to get practical about infertility. It’s a medical condition and can happen to anyone. There’s no point looking down or judging couples that can’t have babies. If anything, they need more acceptance.
