Yes, You Can Spoil Your Children And Still Fulfill Their Aspirations

HDFC Life Youngstar Udaan covers everything from education expenses to helping your children kick-start their business venture.
What does the moral brigade preach about parenting? They tell parents to discipline their children. Kids should not be spoiled or allowed to have too much fun. There are lectures around making them responsible and accountable and teaching them the value of money. They should not get anything easy. They must earn the privileges of a weekend getaway, prove that they have performed top of the class to get the keys to the latest bike, etc.
What did Avicii’s father say? "When you get older. Your wild heart will live for younger days.”
So, your child wants to go to an American university and pursue film-making? But you are concerned that they may go astray. Or do you fear that you cannot shore up the finances required to send him to a foreign country? You will have questions and anxieties at every stage of your child’s life because you want to fulfill their aspirations yet, ensure that they are not spoiled. The fact is your children will grow up to be the people they choose to become. They will make mistakes no matter how much you protect them. Perhaps, they should make mistakes when they still can and learn from them while you are still there to hold them if they fall.
Yes, they may have high-flying dreams. But then they may achieve higher milestones as well. At the very start of this journey, how will you as a parent, ensure that you have covered all your bases in making their dreams come true?
HDFC Life YoungStar Udaan is an ideal choice for all such parents. It is a Non-Linked Participating Life Insurance Plan with a customizable money-back option for your child’s various life goals. It can help you with everything from covering their education expenses to helping them buy their first home after marriage.
Key features of the policy:
3 Maturity benefit options to match the key milestones of your child’s future.
Pay premium(s) for a limited period and enjoy coverage throughout the policy term.
Boost your benefits with Guaranteed Additions (GA).
Policy loan available.
Plan options:
Aspiration – As part of the endowment option, this plan offers instant support for the larger responsibilities of life where a lumpsum is paid at maturity. This lumpsum can pay for their marriage expenses or help them kick-start their business or even help them buy their first home.
Academia – This plan will help you realise your child’s academic dreams. The planned and perfectly timed investment for your child's education needs will help you cover everything from course fees to hostel expenses besides their pocket money.
Career – This plan provides you with an added advantage to kick start your child’s career right from when they are in school. The payouts can cover their primary and secondary education and even fund their college expenses.
No parent wants their child to live a life full of “what ifs”. At the same time, you also want to ensure that you built a dependable safety net for your child if they were to wobble down on their way to realizing their dreams. The best way to do that is by investing in HDFC Life YoungStar Udaan plan.
