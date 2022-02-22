Yes, You Can Spoil Your Children And Still Fulfill Their Aspirations

What does the moral brigade preach about parenting? They tell parents to discipline their children. Kids should not be spoiled or allowed to have too much fun. There are lectures around making them responsible and accountable and teaching them the value of money. They should not get anything easy. They must earn the privileges of a weekend getaway, prove that they have performed top of the class to get the keys to the latest bike, etc.

What did Avicii’s father say? "When you get older. Your wild heart will live for younger days.”

So, your child wants to go to an American university and pursue film-making? But you are concerned that they may go astray. Or do you fear that you cannot shore up the finances required to send him to a foreign country? You will have questions and anxieties at every stage of your child’s life because you want to fulfill their aspirations yet, ensure that they are not spoiled. The fact is your children will grow up to be the people they choose to become. They will make mistakes no matter how much you protect them. Perhaps, they should make mistakes when they still can and learn from them while you are still there to hold them if they fall.

Yes, they may have high-flying dreams. But then they may achieve higher milestones as well. At the very start of this journey, how will you as a parent, ensure that you have covered all your bases in making their dreams come true?