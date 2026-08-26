This Freedom Month, Wooden Street Pune Celebrates Indian Craftsmanship 

August carries a certain feeling in Indian homes. The tricolour returns to balconies and neighbourhood streets, old songs find their way back to playlists, and conversations around what it means to be Indian become a little more present.

This year, Wooden Street is taking that thought into the home.

Across Pune, the furniture brand is using Freedom Month to draw attention to something Indians have lived with for generations: the skill of making furniture by hand, working with wood, understanding materials and creating pieces meant for everyday Indian households.

It is a Made in India story that does not need to begin with a slogan. Sometimes, it can begin with a piece of furniture.