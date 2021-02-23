Why OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Is The New Favourite?

Think innovation, think OPPO. The brand has consistently wowed users with stunning design and amazing technology, and the OPPO Reno series is a great example of this.

With industry-first innovations such as the world’s first shark fin pop-up camera, 44MP dual punch hole front camera and 10X Hybrid Zoom, the Reno Series truly encourages consumers to #LiveTheInfinite. And the newest favourite in town is the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. Packed with top-notch features, the device has broken sales records of all its predecessors.

What is it about this phone that people just can’t stop raving about? What features are they loving the most? What makes the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G a must-have gadget? We asked the junta all this and more in this fun video. Watch it right away and we’re you too will be convinced to get the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.