Why Flexibility Is Key to Stress-Free Festive Travel

Festive travel in India has a rhythm of its own. As soon as long weekends or major holidays appear on the calendar, people begin adjusting schedules, checking routes, and planning journeys around family commitments.

This early wave of preparation often starts with something as routine as train ticket booking. Regular travellers know that demand rises quickly during the festive season, and getting a confirmed seat often depends on how early you act and how flexible you can be when plans shift.

After the first rush of reservations settles, many people turn to tools that help them stay updated on their journey status.

One of the most common checks during this period is pnr status, especially when tickets fall into the waitlist or RAC. Watching these updates helps travellers decide whether to hold on to a ticket, consider another train, or explore alternative timings.