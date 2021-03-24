Why 2.3 Crore Schoolgirls Stop Answering The Roll Call Every Year

Think about school and the one thing that instantly comes to mind is answering the roll call. That your name is in a school attendance register makes you feel like you’re part of something larger. Roll call time may seem like a routine exercise that marks the beginning of a typical school day, but it is in fact a symbol of hope and optimism. Behind every ‘Present’ that you hear during the daily attendance is a student who is eager to learn new things and build a bright future. That explains why children are always so excited during roll call time.

12-year-old Akanksha (named changed on request) from Mumbai says, “I love attending school. I look forward to roll call time every day as it sets the tone for the rest of the day. Every attendance session is a reminder of the many wonders of education and knowledge.”

While this is Akanksha’s happy story, crores of other school-going girls across India are not as fortunate.