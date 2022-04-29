What Is Web3 And How Does It Offer Scope For Improved Customer Experience?

Imagine this: Your grandmother or parents have read a WhatsApp forward about Web3, and they ask you to explain it to them. Daunting right? Particularly so when there is currently no complete working definition of Web3.

The internet is abuzz with Web3. Think of it as a new shiny toy everyone is excited about, but nobody knows quite a lot about it, the greater the mystery, the stronger the effort to de-mystify. Shawn Ennis, Director of Digital Edge at Concentrix Catalyst, has worked out a simple explanation for you.

“We need to be cautious in how we define and communicate the idea of Web3. We must think of Web3 as a technology offering new and quicker services on top of the existing services to improve customer experiences. Businesses like to layer technologies. That does not mean they delete it altogether.”

Think about a content creator who relies on the internet (our introduction to Web1) to share his content. With the evolution of Web2, they were able to reach a bigger audience and better communicate with them through social media platforms such as FB and IG. Simply put, Web1 is our introduction to the internet. It helped us publish all kinds of information on websites. Web 2.0 are spaces that cycle on User-Generated Content, encourage participatory culture, and drive engagement among users.

Web3, considered to be the next iteration of the internet, is based on blockchain technology, allowing users to read, write, and own their data. Web3 is based on the main principle that it will be decentralized rather than controlled by governments and corporations, as is the case with today’s internet. But how will it improve customer experience and transform our everyday lives?