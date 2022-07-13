Wimbledon Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary With Premium Towels Made In Gujarat

These iconic towels had been produced by Welspun for over a decade and have become a people’s favorite in Wimbledon history. Celebrated players are often seen carrying these towels with them after matches or throwing them at their fans all owing to their popularity. The genius behind these premium towels starts with Christy − Welspun’s heritage brand that has been in charge of the production for the last 35 years. By 2010, the manufacturing base of the corp was shifted from Greater Manchester to Gujarat. The world-class manufacturing facilities of their Indian base proved extremely useful not just in serving Wimbledon but also to Welspun’s top global retailers and their vast international network.

Welspun’s endeavors are a hallmark of quality - being chosen as the exclusive choice for the Official Championship’s 100th anniversary is just a reminder of the trust that global bodies associate with Welspun.