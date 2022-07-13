Wimbledon Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary With Premium Towels Made In Gujarat

Welspun to design premium towels for Wimbledon's 100 years at the Centre Court
Welspun India
As Djokovic wins the 21st grand slam - Wimbledon turns a century old. The main court used in The Championships, called the Centre Court, completed 100 years and to call the celebrations grand would be an understatement. But what really piques interest is that as a part of the celebrations, Centenary Towels were released among other merchandise. Curiously enough, these towels were produced by Welspun at its facility in Gujarat, India. This however, was only one in many of Welspun’s and Wimbledon’s shared moments together. Welspun and Wimbledon go back quite a lot.
These iconic towels had been produced by Welspun for over a decade and have become a people’s favorite in Wimbledon history. Celebrated players are often seen carrying these towels with them after matches or throwing them at their fans all owing to their popularity. The genius behind these premium towels starts with Christy − Welspun’s heritage brand that has been in charge of the production for the last 35 years. By 2010, the manufacturing base of the corp was shifted from Greater Manchester to Gujarat. The world-class manufacturing facilities of their Indian base proved extremely useful not just in serving Wimbledon but also to Welspun’s top global retailers and their vast international network.
Welspun’s endeavors are a hallmark of quality - being chosen as the exclusive choice for the Official Championship’s 100th anniversary is just a reminder of the trust that global bodies associate with Welspun.
Welspun’s premium towels come with old gold-coloured threads produced from the finest grade of cotton, making them highly soft and absorbent. What makes it really interesting is despite being quite the prized possession, the towels are pretty environment-friendly. Produced in factories that adhere to the ESG frameworks, Christy & Welspun use sustainably sourced FSC-certified cards to keep their plastic usage virtually non-existent. Their towels are “Oeko-Tex MADE IN GREEN” certified, which basically means that they were manufactured without the use of any harmful chemicals.
And people are catching up! #WelspunForWimbledon trended on twitter almost after a week of Wimbledon's festivities and thousands of tweets from users all over India were made in a little over an hour. Welspun's repertoire as the perfect blend of quality and luxury is being applauded by India's native millennials.
Welspun’s years of experience in the field have let them perfect their style where luxury meets sustainability. Paired with Wimbledon’s trademark, Welspun India is all set to excel in their billion dollar network and continue to create highly sought after products in the future.
