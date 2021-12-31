Weik Up To Life's Little Moments

Last year was tough. While most of us love going out for a night of unlimited drinks and some sloppy NYE memories, it might be the safest and perhaps, more fun to host a low-key NYE get-together at your home.

You can still doll up, pour all that Prosecco, and hog on every snack you love without questioning whether you will still look like a snack the next morning. New Year's Day is the time for resolutions and this might be the time to do good on your gym subscription. But New Year's Eve is the time to pull out the stops and indulge in gorgeous, decadent, delicious desserts.

Hang on! Are you are having second thoughts about your baking skills because the last time you tried something, you burnt it? Or because it did not taste quite the way you wanted it?

Don’t worry! In this video, we give you a step-by-step guide on how to bake a rich and gooey chocolate cake that will leave you and your friends with a happy tummy and happier memories.

Here is everything you would need - 1/2 cup milk, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 120g butter or oil, 1/4 cup Weikfield cocoa powder, 1/2 tsp Weikfield baking soda, 1 1/2 cups flour, 1 spoon Weikfield baking powder, and ¼ teaspoon salt!

What are you waiting for? Let’s get started!