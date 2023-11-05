Royal Challenge Celebrates ‘Naya Sher’ Kohli With 3D Anamorphic B'day Tribute

In a dazzling display of artistry, innovation, and cricketing passion, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water has unveiled India's most extensive freestanding 3D Anamorphic Hoardings in Carter Road in Mumbai & DSL Virtue Mall in Hyderabad. This magnificent tribute to Indian cricket's remarkable journey is not to be missed as the country delves into an unparalleled celebration of the sport.



The cricketing season has a tight grip on fans across the nation, and it's time to "#CHOOSEBOLD" as Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water invites everyone to experience a world of cricketing brilliance like never before. These massive 3D displays are set to captivate onlookers, celebrating the incredible performance of the Indian cricket team and their captain, Virat Kohli.