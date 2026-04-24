VELVEX Deepens Market Impact with Ongoing Lucknow Super Giants Association

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VELVEX, the automotive lubricant brand under Nandan Petrochem Ltd., has renewed its partnership with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as an Official Partner for IPL 2026. Following last year’s collaboration, this continued association reflects the brand’s long-term intent to strengthen its positioning as a performance-focused and high-impact player by leveraging large-scale visibility platforms.
The Indian Premier League continues to stand as one of India’s most influential sporting ecosystems, drawing in millions of viewers across regions and audience segments. It goes beyond being a cricket tournament and has evolved into a cultural phenomenon in which brands can actively engage with consumers in a meaningful and immersive way rather than simply gaining visibility.
With Lucknow Super Giants as its partner, is better positioned to connect with a highly engaged fan base while reinforcing the values it represents. LSG’s consistent growth within the league, backed by strong performances and a clearly defined team identity, makes it a natural fit for the brand. This partnership enables VELVEX to highlight its promise of reliability and performance in an environment driven by passion, competitiveness, and high energy. The exposure generated during the cricketing season offers the brand a valuable opportunity to build stronger audience engagement.
Central to VELVEX’s brand philosophy is the concept of the ‘X Factor’, which reflects the belief that true performance is driven by an added advantage that goes beyond standard expectations. In the automotive context, this translates into improved engine performance, higher efficiency, and long-term durability. It represents the gap between basic functionality and superior output.
This idea aligns closely with the core philosophy of Lucknow Super Giants. The team has consistently demonstrated the importance of discipline, adaptability, and the ability to perform under pressure. In a competition where every match introduces new challenges, maintaining consistency becomes crucial. The X Factor, in this setting, is what separates strong performers from exceptional ones and plays a decisive role in determining outcomes.
“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Lucknow Super Giants,” said Vikas Gupta, CEO at NPL, whose retail brand is VELVEX. “Strategically, this association is aimed at strengthening our brand visibility and improving recall among consumers. The IPL provides us with a powerful platform to communicate our commitment to performance and innovation while building stronger emotional connections with our audience. At the same time, we are rolling out integrated campaigns across multiple media platforms and using this partnership to create meaningful propositions for our retail partners and workshop mechanics, who remain an essential part of this ecosystem.”
VELVEX is focusing on maintaining consistent visibility during key moments of the tournament to ensure it remains part of ongoing consumer conversations throughout the season. By associating with a platform that naturally evokes strong emotional engagement, the brand is able to communicate its message in a way that is both relatable and impactful. Over time, this approach helps shape how the brand is perceived. Instead of being seen solely as a functional product, VELVEX aims to evolve into a brand that stands for performance, trust, and reliability. This transition is particularly important in a category where differentiation is influenced not just by product quality but also by how strongly a brand is remembered.
As IPL 2026 progresses, VELVEX’s collaboration with Lucknow Super Giants is expected to contribute significantly to strengthening its market presence. The partnership ensures that the brand remains visible, relevant, and aligned with a larger narrative centred around ambition and excellence.
At its core, this collaboration is driven by a shared belief that performance is never accidental. It is achieved through preparation, consistency, and that defining X Factor. This shared outlook continues to propel both VELVEX and Lucknow Super Giants forward.