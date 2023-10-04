5 Cinematic Trends You Can Replicate In Your Festive Photo Dump

Avail the Big Billion Days Sale and make the most of the festive season deals.
Festive season is round the corner and so is Flipkart’s Sale Price Live, ahead of Big Billion Days Sale. The largest e-commerce sale of the year is already teasing out some of the most attractive deals across a range of latest smartphones and gadgets, designer bags, custom jewellery, and couture wear.
Now, no one wants to look last season. At least not on your 2023 pujo dump. But you also don’t want to be a boujee broke. Here is how the Bollywood lover in you can re-create some of your favourite actors’ looks on the lowest possible budget and by availing exciting deals on Flipkart only.
1. Alia from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
It is simple yet gorgeous. A multi-coloured chiffon or georgette saree, a pair of chandbali silver earrings or jhumkas, paired with sandals or juttis, a minimalist bindi, some light makeup and you are all set for the Diwali game night.
2. King Khan from Jawan
Nobody is as effortlessly stylish as Shah Rukh Khan. A chic printed shirt thrown with a pair of casual trousers, an analog watch and black shoes is all it takes. It is classy yet hipster for your OG cocktail night.
3. Kiara from Satyaprem Ki Katha
Who doesn’t love a dandiya night? You probably even grew up watching Riya Sen dance to Falguni Pathak’s famous “Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi”. This season, go big and go glamourous on the garba ground by rocking a bandhani lehenga choli, a pair of jhumkas, and some minimal makeup.
4. Ananya Panday from Dream Girl 2
Do you want to radiate high energy, positivity and add a burst of sunshine delight when you are doing the quintessential pujo pandal hopping? Why not choose a bright yellow salwar suit, some lightweight jhumkis, a pair of juttis and the traditional bindi like Ananya Panday flaunted in Dream Girl 2.
5. Aditya Roy Kapur from Kalank
Aditya Roy Kapur creates quite a stir on the internet each time he steps out on-screen or off-screen in a simple black bandhgala kurta pajama set. It's classic, understated and adds to his mysterious look and charm. Add an analog watch and who knows you can also have your own Bollywood love story.
