5 Cinematic Trends You Can Replicate In Your Festive Photo Dump

Festive season is round the corner and so is Flipkart’s Sale Price Live, ahead of Big Billion Days Sale. The largest e-commerce sale of the year is already teasing out some of the most attractive deals across a range of latest smartphones and gadgets, designer bags, custom jewellery, and couture wear.

Now, no one wants to look last season. At least not on your 2023 pujo dump. But you also don’t want to be a boujee broke. Here is how the Bollywood lover in you can re-create some of your favourite actors’ looks on the lowest possible budget and by availing exciting deals on Flipkart only.

1. Alia from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

It is simple yet gorgeous. A multi-coloured chiffon or georgette saree, a pair of chandbali silver earrings or jhumkas, paired with sandals or juttis, a minimalist bindi, some light makeup and you are all set for the Diwali game night.

2. King Khan from Jawan

Nobody is as effortlessly stylish as Shah Rukh Khan. A chic printed shirt thrown with a pair of casual trousers, an analog watch and black shoes is all it takes. It is classy yet hipster for your OG cocktail night.