Unleashing Creativity at UPES Bidholi Campus' School of Design

The UPES Bidholi Campus' School of Design is a melting pot of creativity and innovation, where ideas transform into tangible creations. As you step into this dynamic environment, you're welcomed into a world where the only limit is your imagination. The school is not just about teaching design; it's about experiencing design in its most interactive and practical form.



At the School of Design, technology meets creativity. Facilities like 3D printers and laser cutting machines are just the beginning. The VR Studio stands out as a prime example of how immersive technology is integrated into the curriculum, allowing students to design in three dimensions and bringing their visions to life in real-time.



The hands-on approach is a cornerstone of the educational philosophy here. Whether it's sketching ideas or working in the iMac lab on various digital projects, students get to work closely with experienced faculty members who guide them through every step of the creative process. This method not only nurtures technical skills but also fosters a deep understanding of the artistic aspects of design.



The gaming studio further emphasizes this blend of play and innovation, offering students a chance to design and prototype their own games. This interactive environment encourages a playful approach to serious design thinking, crucial in exploring new ideas and solutions.



Moreover, the School of Design celebrates diversity, with students from various parts of India bringing their unique cultural insights, enriching the learning environment. This diversity is mirrored in the faculty, who bring a wealth of knowledge from prestigious institutions both in India and abroad, enhancing the learning experience with a global perspective.



An exciting feature of the curriculum is the exploratory subject option, allowing students to venture into courses offered by other schools or gain a minor in a different discipline. This flexibility encourages interdisciplinary learning and opens up new avenues for innovation.



The school is also proactive in fostering entrepreneurship among students. The Runway incubation center is a testament to this, providing a platform for students to pitch their ideas and potentially turn them into successful business ventures.



Affiliations with the World Design Organization and collaborations with universities and industries worldwide further position the UPES School of Design as a leader in design education. These partnerships offer students invaluable opportunities for internships, study abroad programs, and networking, preparing them not just for jobs but for careers as pioneers in design.



For anyone passionate about design and looking for a place that not only teaches but inspires, UPS Bidholi Campus' School of Design is a beacon of creativity and opportunity, waiting to be explored.