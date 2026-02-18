Upcoming IPOs 2026: How to Apply via Demat and Maximize Allotments

Investors gain the ability to acquire company shares before stock market debut through Initial Public Offerings IPOs. The upcoming IPO season of 2026 has created excitement among investors who want to apply for shares to increase their chances of receiving stock allotments. The article provides guidance on Demat account applications for IPOs while offering specific strategies to enhance allotment probabilities.

What Is an IPO and Why Do You Need a Demat Account?

An IPO marks the initial public offering of company shares to market investors. It enables businesses to obtain capital while investors can buy company stock at the opening price. Market demand together with company performance will determine the fluctuations of IPO share prices after their initial market introduction.