Understanding IDV in Bike Insurance and Why It Matters

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Insured declared value plays a key role in your . It is the maximum compensation you can receive from your insurance company in case your bike suffers a total loss in an accident, fire or theft.
That is why it is so important to choose the right IDV for your bike, so you don’t incur significant financial losses in emergencies.
In addition to choosing your IDV, you can also use an online to determine how it may affect your final premium.
IDV in bike insurance represents its current market value, i.e., its cost minus depreciation. As your bike gets older, its depreciation increases, and the IDV goes down. The cost is the ex-showroom price and doesn’t include any registration charges, taxes or insurance paid at the time of purchase.
If you have installed any aftermarket accessories, such as a GPS tracker, allow wheels, etc., they will also be included in the cost of your bike after accounting for depreciation.
So here is the formula to calculate your IDV.
Once you are done with calculating your IDV, you can insert this IDV in a bike premium insurance calculator to find the premium cost of that insurer.
Rates of Depreciation in Bike Insurance
Disclaimer: These rates are set by IRDAI and are subject to change.
Your chosen IDV not only determines the maximum compensation you can receive from your insurance company, but also the premium you will have to pay.
It also increases the financial risk for your insurer. Because they might now have to pay a higher coverage if you lose your bike to an accident or theft. To cover this increased risk, they will charge you a higher premium that matches your chosen IDV.
However, your IDV is the maximum amount your insurer is liable to pay and not the exact amount. So even if the IDV is high, but the market value of your bike is low, the compensation may be reduced or disputed by the insurer.
Choosing a lower IDV can save you money on premiums, but it also risks financial loss. So if your bike is damaged beyond repair in an accident, your financial compensation will be lower because of a low IDV. This might not be enough to recover your loss or replace the bike.
Choosing the right bike insurance can play an important role in determining your financial well-being in times of need. That is why IndusInd Motor Insurance offers affordable bike insurance that provides the right coverage at the right cost.
So whether you ride daily or just occasionally, you will know that you are always covered with us.