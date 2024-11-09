Know the Types of Frauds That are Out There and Their Modus Operandi

Impersonation frauds trick you into believing you're speaking to someone you trust - whether it’s a bank official, a government representative, or even a friend. These frauds rely on deception to gain access to your personal information or money. Let’s explore the different ways fraudsters use impersonation to their advantage.

1. Posing as a Relative

Fraudsters impersonate a distant relative and call people to ask for money for an urgent issue. This leads to people losing a hefty amount of money.

Modus Operandi: A person receives a call, where the fraudsters identify themselves as a distant relative and claim that they need money due to an urgent need. The sense of urgency created by the scammer often leads to victims not thinking through their decision and leads them to transfer money.

Red Flags: The person on the other end not identifying themselves clearly.

Precautions: Always cross-check with the person, who the scammer is claiming to be. Don’t urgently transfer the money.

How Truecaller Helps: Search for the number on the Truecaller App. If the name of the user seems to be different from what the person has identified themselves with, there are chances that the person is lying.

2. Posing as an Govt. Official

In this type of scam, the scammers disguise themselves as army officials and employ various tactics to defraud victims.

Modus Operandi: The scammers disguise themselves as army officials and pose as potential tenants and contact the property owners. These con artists then express their interest in the property and send a QR code to the victims to ‘receive’ the booking amount. These people leverage the trust and respect that is associated with military personnel to defraud people.

Red Flags: You can’t receive money by scanning on a QR code.

Precautions: Exercise caution before scanning any QR code, doing so may not facilitate a money transfer and could result in financial loss. Take your time and don’t be in a hurry to complete transactions.

How Truecaller Helps: Look up the number on the Truecaller app. If the name associated with the number does not match the name the person has given, they might be deceiving you

3. Impersonating Delivery Executives

The scam unfolds with scammers posing as delivery partners of different e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. They approach customers claiming that they are carrying the order that was placed by the victim. The scammers ask for an OTP to cancel the order and then dupe the victim of money.

Modus Operandi: Disguising themselves as delivery executives, the scammers reach the doorstep of the victims and claim that they are delivering an order placed by the latter. However, when the victim denies the order, these fraudsters ask for an OTP to confirm the cancellation of the order. The OTP is used to take control of the customer’s personal devices and dupe them of money.

Red Flags: Receiving the message with an OTP from a different number/source, which is not the usual source where you receive notifications about your order from.

Precautions: Do not share any OTP without verifying the source. If you haven’t placed any order, there are huge chances that the real delivery executives will not show up at your door.

How Truecaller Helps: Look up the number on the Truecaller app. If the name associated with the number does not match the name the person has given, they might be deceiving you.

4. Digital Arrest

In these kinds of scams, fraudsters pose as law officials and try to extort victims convincing them that there are many pending cases against them. The scammers use fear as a tool to extort money from the victim.

Modus Operandi: The scammer disguise themselves as law officials and convince victims that there are several cases pending against them. They then tell the victims that the cases can only be revoked if these cases are settled with some large sums of money. Panic and the common tendency to trust authority figures leads people to believe the scammers and in turn, transfer the demanded money.

Red Flags: Law officials won’t call a person to settle cases against them. Not sharing the details of these supposed cases registered against you. The FIR (if shared) has grammatical mistakes and common anomalies in it.

Precautions: Cross-check the person’s identification with the police station/district’s website they are claiming to be. Get the FIR (in case it is shared) cross-checked and look for anomalies in them.

How Truecaller Helps: Check for the person’s number on the Truecaller and see if it has been reported as a scam/spam before.