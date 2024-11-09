Know the Types of Frauds That are Out There and Their Modus Operandi

advertisement
While there’s a wide range of frauds out there, each with their unique MO, we can broadly classify them under -
Impersonation
Messaging-based
Sextortion
New Age Frauds
Impersonation frauds trick you into believing you're speaking to someone you trust - whether it’s a bank official, a government representative, or even a friend. These frauds rely on deception to gain access to your personal information or money. Let’s explore the different ways fraudsters use impersonation to their advantage.
1. Posing as a Relative
Fraudsters impersonate a distant relative and call people to ask for money for an urgent issue. This leads to people losing a hefty amount of money.
Modus Operandi: A person receives a call, where the fraudsters identify themselves as a distant relative and claim that they need money due to an urgent need. The sense of urgency created by the scammer often leads to victims not thinking through their decision and leads them to transfer money.
Red Flags: The person on the other end not identifying themselves clearly.
Precautions: Always cross-check with the person, who the scammer is claiming to be. Don’t urgently transfer the money.
How Truecaller Helps: Search for the number on the Truecaller App. If the name of the user seems to be different from what the person has identified themselves with, there are chances that the person is lying.
2. Posing as an Govt. Official
In this type of scam, the scammers disguise themselves as army officials and employ various tactics to defraud victims.
Modus Operandi: The scammers disguise themselves as army officials and pose as potential tenants and contact the property owners. These con artists then express their interest in the property and send a QR code to the victims to ‘receive’ the booking amount. These people leverage the trust and respect that is associated with military personnel to defraud people.
Red Flags: You can’t receive money by scanning on a QR code.
Precautions: Exercise caution before scanning any QR code, doing so may not facilitate a money transfer and could result in financial loss. Take your time and don’t be in a hurry to complete transactions.
How Truecaller Helps: Look up the number on the Truecaller app. If the name associated with the number does not match the name the person has given, they might be deceiving you
3. Impersonating Delivery Executives
The scam unfolds with scammers posing as delivery partners of different e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. They approach customers claiming that they are carrying the order that was placed by the victim. The scammers ask for an OTP to cancel the order and then dupe the victim of money.
Modus Operandi: Disguising themselves as delivery executives, the scammers reach the doorstep of the victims and claim that they are delivering an order placed by the latter. However, when the victim denies the order, these fraudsters ask for an OTP to confirm the cancellation of the order. The OTP is used to take control of the customer’s personal devices and dupe them of money.
Red Flags: Receiving the message with an OTP from a different number/source, which is not the usual source where you receive notifications about your order from.
Precautions: Do not share any OTP without verifying the source. If you haven’t placed any order, there are huge chances that the real delivery executives will not show up at your door.
How Truecaller Helps: Look up the number on the Truecaller app. If the name associated with the number does not match the name the person has given, they might be deceiving you.
4. Digital Arrest
In these kinds of scams, fraudsters pose as law officials and try to extort victims convincing them that there are many pending cases against them. The scammers use fear as a tool to extort money from the victim.
Modus Operandi: The scammer disguise themselves as law officials and convince victims that there are several cases pending against them. They then tell the victims that the cases can only be revoked if these cases are settled with some large sums of money. Panic and the common tendency to trust authority figures leads people to believe the scammers and in turn, transfer the demanded money.
Red Flags: Law officials won’t call a person to settle cases against them. Not sharing the details of these supposed cases registered against you. The FIR (if shared) has grammatical mistakes and common anomalies in it.
Precautions: Cross-check the person’s identification with the police station/district’s website they are claiming to be. Get the FIR (in case it is shared) cross-checked and look for anomalies in them.
How Truecaller Helps: Check for the person’s number on the Truecaller and see if it has been reported as a scam/spam before.
From SMS to emails, messaging frauds are a common way for fraudsters to trick you into handing over sensitive information. These frauds often appear urgent or tempting, making it easy to fall into the trap of clicking a link or responding. Here’s how messaging frauds work and what you can do to protect yourself.
1. Fake Electricity Bill:
The fraudster sends a message to the victim saying that their electricity connection will be disconnected since the bill for the previous month has not been paid. The message also carries a link where the scamster collects the personal data of the victim and dupes them.
Modus Operandi: Victim receives a message from an unknown number which claims that their electricity bill has not been paid and their services will soon be discontinued. The message also carries a link for the payment. The link is sometimes infected which is used to take control of the device. The other variation takes the user to the form, which asks for personal/sensitive information.
Red Flags: The number is different and hasn’t sent you updates about your electricity connection before. Electricity department will usually send a notice before discontinuing your services.
Precautions: Always cross-check with your family members or payment history to see if the bill has been paid for the month or not. Do not share your personal sensitive information, the department would not ask for the same.
How Truecaller Helps: Enable your Spam protection on the Truecaller app, which will help in filtering these kinds of messages that have been reported as spams previously.
2. E-Challan
In this type of scam, the victim receives a message on their phone number claiming that their vehicle was spotted causing a traffic violation. The message carries a link where the fine is to be paid. The link, as one can imagine, is malicious.
Modus Operandi: The victim receives a message on their registered phone number claiming that a traffic violation of their vehicle has been registered. The message further states that to pay the fine for the violation, the victim can click on the given link. This link is malicious and once the device is infected, the scammers gain control over the victim’s personal device.
Red Flags: The link sent to pay the fine is not the official link of the E-Parivahan website.
Precautions: Check the official E-Parivahan website to get details of the Challan that is claimed to be generated for traffic rule violations. Do not click on any link without cross-checking if it is of the actual website.
How Truecaller Helps: Enable your Spam protection on the Truecaller app, which will help in filtering these kinds of messages that have been reported as spams previously.
3. Job Offers
On the pretext of offering part-time job opportunities, scammers ask people to rate YouTube channels and offer lucrative amounts for the same. The fraudster traps the victim in an endless loop of such tasks and results in the victim losing large sums of money.
Modus Operandi: The scammers offer part-time job opportunities to the victim and identify themselves as employees from reputed organisations. The victims are asked to rate and review YouTube channels or websites on Google and are ‘paid’ for these tasks. After receiving small amounts, the victim is then asked to pay a tax amount to receive the larger sums of money they have earned from completing tasks. After the victim transfers the said amount, the scammers disappear.
Red Flags: Not sharing details about themselves or asking for a CV before offering the job. Prominent grammatical errors in their messages.
Precautions: Always cross-check the details shared by the scammer before believing or replying to them. No company will ask for money to offer you a job.
How Truecaller Helps: Enable your Spam protection on the Truecaller app, which will help in filtering these kinds of messages that have been reported as spams previously.
4. Courier Delivery
In this type of scams, victims receive a message claiming that their delivery from the India Post was unable to be completed. The message also carries a link where users are asked to put their personal information.
Modus Operandi: The victim gets a message from an unknown number claiming that their parcel has arrived at a warehouse of the India Post. The message mentions that the delivery was attempted twice, however, it remained unsuccessful. It further carries a link, where victims are asked to put their personal details. While in some cases, the link in the message is malicious whereas, in other cases, the sharing of personal information results in loss of money.
Red Flags: The message is received from an unknown number/different number from where you usually receive your updates from.
Precautions: Do not click on links that you receive from unknown contact numbers. Do not share any sensitive information.
How Truecaller Helps: Enable your Spam protection on the Truecaller app, which will help in filtering these kinds of messages that have been reported as spams previously.
The fraudster calls the victim from an unknown number and plays an obscene video once the call is picked. The video is manipulated and used as a medium to extort money from people.
Modus Operandi: The victim receives a video call from an unknown number, which is sometimes a foreign number, and the caller then plays an obscene video once the call is picked. The video is manipulated and used as a way to extort money from individuals, using fear as a mechanism.
Red Flags: The caller is unknown and the number is usually not from India.
Precaution: Do not pick a video call when received from an unknown foreign number. Ask for the person’s identification first before picking any calls from them.
How Truecaller Helps: With Fraud Alerts, you’ll receive warnings about suspicious calls or messages that have been flagged by other users, helping you avoid threats before they escalate. Community Comments from fellow users act as a warning system, allowing you to see others’ experiences with a particular number, often shedding light on the fraudster's tactics. Truecaller’s Government Directory Services give you quick access to official helplines and resources if you need to report a fraud, ensuring you can escalate the issue promptly. Additionally, Message ID organizes your incoming messages, making it easier to spot and block any fraudulent attempts. Finally, Spam Protection ensures that numbers linked to sextortion frauds are automatically filtered out, helping to keep your inbox safe and secure.
As technology evolves, so do the tactics fraudsters use. New age frauds like AI voice cloning, deep fakes, and call spoofing have made it easier for fraudsters to deceive people by creating highly realistic but fraudulent interactions. Let’s explore how these cutting-edge techniques are being used to commit fraud and what you can do to protect yourself.
1. AI Voice Cloning
Fraudsters use AI technology to clone the voice of someone you know, often pretending to be a family member or colleague, in an attempt to manipulate you into sharing sensitive information or making financial transfers.
Modus Operandi: The scammer uses AI voice cloning software to replicate the voice of someone familiar. The victim receives a call from the cloned voice, which urgently requests money or confidential details, such as passwords or OTPs.
Red Flags: The request seems rushed or out of character for the person in question.
Precautions: Always verify any request for money or sensitive information through alternate channels—such as a video call or a text message—and never act impulsively.
How Truecaller Helps: Truecaller’s Spam and Caller ID features can help you identify if the number is reported by others as spam or fraudulent, allowing you to block or avoid it altogether.
2. Deep fakes
Deep fakes involve the use of AI to create hyper-realistic videos or images of someone, often to impersonate them in a deceptive context, such as video calls or misleading media content.
Modus Operandi: Fraudsters create fake videos or images that look convincingly real. They may impersonate a high-profile individual or someone close to the victim to request money or spread false information.
Red Flags: The video or image feels slightly off, either in facial movements or audio synchronization.
Precautions: Use deep fake detection tools and always verify the authenticity of the video or image by reaching out directly to the person in question or checking credible sources.
How Truecaller Helps: While deep fakes occur outside of calls, Truecaller can help by identifying scam-related messages or calls connected to the fraudulent content.
3. Call Spoofing
Call spoofing enables scammers to manipulate the caller ID to display a trusted number, such as your bank’s or a government agency’s, to trick you into sharing personal information.
Modus Operandi: The scammer fakes a trusted number on the caller ID, making it appear legitimate. They pretend to be from a reputable institution, pressuring you to provide sensitive information like bank details or OTPs.
Red Flags: The call claims urgency, like a bank issue or unpaid bill, and requests sensitive information over the phone.
The number appears genuine, but the caller’s tone or language seems unprofessional or pushy.
Precautions: Never share personal information over the phone, especially in unsolicited calls. Hang up and contact the organization directly using an official number.
How Truecaller Helps: Truecaller flags spoofed numbers reported by other users, helping you avoid falling for calls from fraudulent sources.
4. Sim Swap
Sim swap fraud involves a scammer taking control of your phone number by tricking your service provider into issuing a new SIM card in their name, allowing them to access your calls and messages.
Modus Operandi: The fraudster gathers personal information about the victim, such as ID numbers and phone details, to impersonate them to the mobile service provider. Once the new SIM is activated, the scammer intercepts calls and OTPs to access banking apps or reset passwords.
Red Flags: Sudden loss of phone service without explanation.
Notifications about your phone number or SIM being changed that you didn’t initiate.
Precautions: Use strong, two-factor authentication for your accounts and be wary of sharing personal information publicly. If your phone service drops unexpectedly, contact your service provider immediately.
How Truecaller Helps: Truecaller can identify suspicious numbers attempting to reach your new SIM, flagging calls or messages from known scammers.
To learn more about how you can protect yourself, take a look at the following resources:
