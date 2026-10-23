Top SIP Calculator Apps for Investment Planning

Top SIP Calculator Apps and Online Tools

The tools below can help investors make projections before initiating or reviewing a SIP.

1.5paisa SIP Calculator

The 5paisa SIP Calculator helps investors estimate the potential value of regular mutual fund investments over a chosen period. Users can enter their monthly contribution, investment duration, and expected return to view the projected corpus and estimated gains.

2. Groww SIP Calculator

Groww has a calculator where one can input the amount being invested every month, expected return and time of investment. It displays the amount invested, projected returns, and value of investment at the given time. This can help an investor quickly get an estimate without having to perform the calculation.

3. ET Money SIP Calculator

ET Money’s calculator can help you know how much you could save if you started investing on a regular basis. It shows you the amount invested, the estimated gains, and the future value. It can also help you meet your financial goals by letting you play with numbers to see how much you’ll be needing to invest every month or for how long you’ll need to keep investing to meet your target.

4. Angel One SIP Calculator

Angel One provides an online SIP calculator for estimating maturity value, invested capital, and potential returns. Users can adjust the amount, duration, and expected return to compare scenarios. This can help someone check whether a planned monthly contribution appears aligned with a target.

5. SEBI Investor SIP Calculator

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Investor website offers a SIP calculator as part of its investor education resources. It allows users to enter an investment amount, frequency, expected return, and duration to view an illustrative future value.

This is a useful option for people who want an educational tool separate from a commercial investing platform. SEBI also cautions that calculator outputs are illustrations and do not represent actual returns.