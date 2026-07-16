Tissot Puts Summer in Rhythm: Welcome to the Tissot Sands

Tissot unveils a cinematic summer campaign narrated by a lifeguard who knows this beach and its regulars a little too well. Wearing a Tissot Seastar 1000 Quartz, its turquoise dial catching the light and echoing the sea she surveys, she watches those drawn to it with gentle affection. Bathed in sunlit days, their rituals unfold into a story of discipline, dedication, and precision, values that mirror Tissot’s enduring principles.

Time Set to Summer Mode

Among them is Hans, a basketball enthusiast driven by unwavering ambition, training every day with the conviction that effort always counts. On his wrist, the Tissot PRX keeps pace with his movements, its sharp lines, integrated bracelet, and sky-blue dial expressing a confidence built on persistence, carrying him closer to the success he envisions.