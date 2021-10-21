Timeless Gifts From Tata CLiQ Luxury To Celebrate Relationships You Treasure

At a time when hardly anything seems permanent, we are more grateful than ever to the select few who have stood with us through the test of time. The bonds we have formed with these few people who have played such an important role in our lives are worth going the extra mile for.

It is important to celebrate these relationships. And, a gift, selected with the same passion, effort, and time that you put into the relationship is a perfect way to showcase how much we value and appreciate them.

Aimed at celebrating such relationships which deserve to be cherished, Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, has launched its latest gifting campaign. This campaign encourages consumers to celebrate their deepest bonds with thoughtful gifts.

The brand film, ‘Soulmates’, portrays the bond between former spouses, illustrating their journey while they were married and shows how much they still appreciate their time together and continue to care for each other even after they have parted ways. The film touches on the timeless beauty of their bond and highlights the thoughtfulness which is acknowledged by the gift they select for each other.