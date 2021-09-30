This Online Portal Helps You Compare and Select The Best Insurance Plan

Choosing the insurance plan is a key concern in most Indian families
iStockphoto.com
We all know the importance of insuring ourselves, our families, homes, and other essentials; however, finding and selecting the right plan that suits your requirements can often be tricky. The insurance ecosystem in India has several big and small players, each offering plans that come with their own set of pros and cons. As a consumer, it can get difficult to know if you are making the right choice.
Leading online portal insurancepandit.com steps in to fill this very gap. The portal is designed to help customers select the Insurance plan that best suits their requirement, while also allowing them to save time and money by comparing plans offered by more than 14 leading insurance companies in India.
Insurance Pandit puts customers at the heart of its business operations. All premiums for plans listed on their website are the same as provided by respective insurance companies, agents, brokers, or any other insurance providers.
In addition, the portal does not charge any commission from customers and their end-to-end service is completely free of charge. The company is paid directly by the insurance providers who are listed on their site.
Insurance Pandit is online venture of A & M Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd, which has been running since 2003. The team at Insurance Pandit do their utmost to ensure that as a customer, you get the plans and options that suit your particular lifestyle and needs, in the least amount of time.
The company offers plans across life, health, travel, auto and personal accidents, as well as doctor's professional indemnity. Led by a team of veterans, the portal ensures that customer satisfaction remains their key objective across all endeavors.
To know more about their services, click here.
Published: undefined