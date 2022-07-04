The Rainbow Summit: Voices Of The LGBTQ+ Community In India

Why are discussions on the LGBTQ+ community usually limited to representation?

Have we consciously or unconsciously watered down the significance of Pride Month by only paying lip service to Diversity and Inclusion goals?

This Pride Month, The Quint in association with Accenture present The Rainbow Summit where eminent names from the community will assemble to shine a light on our journey from India Inc. to India Inclusive.

The Summit will be moderated by Paras Tomar, Entrepreneur and Founder of Nuskhe by Paras. It will discuss the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community members in their corporate journeys, focus on the gaps in policy implementation and underline the transformations that must take place within the workplace to make them truly more equal and inclusive.

Other voices at the roundtable will include CA Venkatraghavan, MD - HR Leads, Accenture India and Sri Lanka, Moulee C, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Strategist and Co-Founder - Queer Chennai Chronicles, Drag Artist Alex Mathew AKA Mayamma, Human Rights Lawyer & Drag Artist Aishwarya Ayushmaan AKA Lush Monsoon and Dr. VS Priya, Kerala’s First Transgender Doctor.

To learn more about the significance of Pride Month and how can organisations work towards creating a truly equal, diverse, and inclusive workplace, you can stream into the discussion on 7th July at 5 PM.