The Next-Gen Ertiga Just Launched And Here's Why You Should Be Excited

The Next-Gen Ertiga
Source - Maruti Suzuki
Having been one of the more prominent names on the road for almost a decade, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga can now be seen in a refreshed avatar. Ertiga has already etched its name in the automobile history books as India’s first compact MPV. And now, the Next-Gen Ertiga, which comes with a whole new engine and all-new transmission, takes it one step further by introducing many world-class features in the robust Maruti Suzuki portfolio.
The timing of the April 15 launch is no coincidence. It marks the tenth anniversary of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which led the way in the compact MPV segment in India.
What’s under the hood?
The secret sauce behind the performance in this MPV beast is the Next gen K-series petrol engine, which offers a peak power of 75.8kW@6000rpm and a maximum torque of 136.8Nm@4400rpm. Available in both petrol and CNG options, the Next-Gen Ertiga can definitely be your go-to choice for long drives with an incredible mileage of 20.51/l (Petrol) and 26.11 km/kg (CNG).
Not only that, under the hood you will also find an all-new 6-speed Automatic Transmission and the proven 5-speed Manual Transmission. To ensure that more and more people at different skill levels and comfort levels of driving are able to make the best of this car, the Next-Gen Ertiga also offers Paddle Shifters in Automatic Transmission variant.
No compromises on style
The Next-Gen Ertiga has been designed to make heads turn as it zooms by. It has upped its style and elegance quotient with a dynamic chrome winged front grill, new machined two-tone alloy wheels and back door garnish with chrome insert. On top of the existing colour options, the Next-Gen Ertiga also introduces two new colours - Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown.
With a Sculpted Dashboard with Metallic Teak-Wooden Finish, the interiors simply ooze class and elegance the moment you slide into the seats, which by the way feature plush dual-tone fabric.
The refreshed new Ertiga is also equipped with four airbags - driver, co-driver and front seat side, and ESP with Hill hold assist.
Embracing Smart driving experience
This new avatar of the Ertiga comes equipped with a 17.78cm (7 inch) Smart Play Pro infotainment system, providing an intuitive UI coupled with an onboard voice assistant to ensure a seamless connected driving experience.
And if the evolution of smart-tech excites you, you’re in for a treat as the Next-Gen Ertiga features an in-built Suzuki Connect, which gives you a whole new level of connected experience. Featuring a next-gen telematics system that offers 40+ vehicle safety and security features, trips and driving behaviour, status alerts and remote operations, this car truly is a delight for the auto nerd.
The Next-Gen Ertiga also allows remote access through compatible smart watch and voice connectivity using the Alexa Skill. To elevate the smart experience, customers can also remotely access and operate AC functions, door locks, headlamps OFF, hazard lights, alarm and a host of other features.
To ensure potential Ertiga buyers have no dearth of options, the Next_gen Ertiga CNG is available in Vxi and Zxi variants, along with a newly-introduced Zxi+ variant, which features Advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)