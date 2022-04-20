The Next-Gen Ertiga Just Launched And Here's Why You Should Be Excited

Having been one of the more prominent names on the road for almost a decade, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga can now be seen in a refreshed avatar. Ertiga has already etched its name in the automobile history books as India’s first compact MPV. And now, the Next-Gen Ertiga, which comes with a whole new engine and all-new transmission, takes it one step further by introducing many world-class features in the robust Maruti Suzuki portfolio.



The timing of the April 15 launch is no coincidence. It marks the tenth anniversary of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which led the way in the compact MPV segment in India.