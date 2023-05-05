The Indian Fantasy Sports Industry: A driver of Digital India & Sports Economy

The Indian fantasy sports industry is on a roll and is playing a significant role in the growth story of India. According to a report by Deloitte India and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, the industry is a true manifestation of the government's vision of Make in India and Atman Bharat. With over 300 fantasy sports platforms and 18 crore users, the industry is the fastest-growing fantasy sports market in the world. Revenue from fantasy sports almost tripled in financial year 2022, reaching rupees 6800 crore. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% and reach 50 crore users by financial year 2027.

Apart from generating revenue, the industry has created jobs and contributed through taxes to the exchequer. With increasing participation and viewership of women in sports, the industry is also driving the development of the sports ecosystem. Through sponsorships and partnerships, fantasy sports have contributed rupees 3100 crore in financial year 2022.

To sum it up, the Indian fantasy sports industry is not just helping India build tech leadership but also promoting the sports economy in a significant way. The industry has the potential to become one of the biggest contributors to the Indian economy.