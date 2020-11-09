Great Cricket to Exhilarating Dark Comedy, Exciting Nov on SonyLIV

Be it sports or entertainment, SonyLIV is clearly your one-stop destination for great content. Quint Studio SonyLIV is clearly your one-stop destination for great content. | (Photo: SonyLIV) BrandStudio Be it sports or entertainment, SonyLIV is clearly your one-stop destination for great content.

There’s a certain unmatched thrill that comes with enjoying sporting events live. You experience a whole roller-coaster of emotions from joy to tension to disappointment as you watch your favourite team battle it out. Ask any sports buff and they will tell you how live sports gets their adrenaline rushing like no other. If you identify with this, then we have some good news for you: this month is going to be packed with nail-biting sporting action. And bringing you all the non-stop excitement is SonyLIV. First up, there’s reason for cricket and football fans to rejoice! Going further, tennis will send spirits soaring. Along with sports, there’s plenty of other entertainment too that you can unlock on the OTT platform. Well, here’s what your binge-watch calendar looks like. Sporting Glory

Starting Nov 27, cricket lovers can start streaming the power-packed India Tour of Australia on SonyLIV.

What makes this tournament truly special is that it will be Team India’s first international tour ever since the pandemic hit. Given the current situation, flying in replacement players midway through the tour will not be a practical solution. That’s why, Virat Kohli will be travelling to Australia with a large contingent at the start itself. Once the Indian squad gets there, they will be in quarantine for the first 14 days. After this, they will be in a secure bio-bubble throughout the tournament so as to minimise the risk of coronavirus infection.

On the sporting front, you can surely expect a display of world-class international cricket as India challenges Australia on their home ground across three ODIs, three T20s and 4 Tests.

This high-octane cricketing action goes well into the new year before drawing to a close on Jan 15, 2021.

If you’re a SonyLIV subscriber, you can enjoy the tournament in four languages including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. If one looks at the 50-over format in the last five years, India is in a position of advantage with a 12-10 win loss record against Australia. If the past 10 T20I matches are anything to go by, there too India has a slight edge having won 5 matches as against Australia’s 4 wins.

With such a history of closely contested matches, the India Tour of Australia guarantees you some exhilarating cricket!

For soccer enthusiasts, SonyLIV has the already ongoing 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. It commenced on Oct 27 and is the 66th season of Europe's premier club football tournament. The electrifying competition has reached the third round of group stage matches.

Real Madrid is back in form after defeating Inter Milan in a thriller of a match. This is their first Champions League victory of the season.

As the UEFA Champions League progresses, soccer mania is surely going to touch dizzying heights with some of the biggest football clubs taking on one another. If that’s not enough, you can also stream the UEFA Europa League and Serie A matches on SonyLIV. With so much happening, it’s going to be hard for soccer fans to focus on anything else. Fast forward to 2021 and you have the Australian Open scheduled between Jan 18 and 31 in Melbourne.

With the pandemic throwing things off-course in 2020, tennis fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming Grand Slam.

Besides, with Rafael Nadal having confirmed his participation, you have all the more reason to watch this riveting championship on SonyLIV. There’s more While that was only about sports, SonyLIV has you totally covered on the entertainment front as well. With KBC PlayAlong on the SonyLIV app, you can watch your favourite game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and win several prizes. You also get a chance to come on the hotseat. All you have to do is register on KBC PlayAlong.

Internet sensation Saloni Gaur’s show Uncommon Sense is streaming now on the platform.

This show is India’s first non-fiction sketch comedy hosted by a female comedian and has Saloni tickling your funny bone with her inimitable style and razor-sharp wit. As much as the show makes you laugh, it’s also a social commentary on things happening in the world around us. Also coming to SonyLIV this month is Simple Murder, a dark comedy starring Priya Anand and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It premieres on Nov 20.

You have got to be living under a rock if you haven’t heard of Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story that dropped on the platform last month.

Based on the rise and fall of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, this 10-episode show is winning all-round praise for the brilliant piece of work that it is.

It has been directed by Hansal Mehta and has Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles. If you’re one of those rare people that hasn’t watched the show, it’s time to change that. If you dig mythology, then Devdutt Patnaik’s motivational talk show Daan Sthapana is just for you. As the name suggests, it’s based on the concept of ‘giving’ and draws from the treasure trove that is Indian mythology. There’s also Mahabharata - Anth Ya Aarambh, an 11-episode animation series, that presents the epic from a unique perspective. Both these shows start streaming on SonyLIV on Nov 13.

Coming to amazing English shows on the platform, here are two that should make it to your must-watch list - Season 4 of The Good Doctor and Season 2 of For Life. Be it sports or entertainment, SonyLIV is clearly your one-stop destination for great content. So head over to the OTT platform and let the binge-athon begin!