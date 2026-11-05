Tanya Singh Becomes India’s Most-Voted Beauty Creator at InfluenceX Awards 2026

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Tanya Singh has won the Makeup/Beauty Creator of the Year – Female award at the Exhibit InfluenceX Awards 2026, securing the top position in the public voting rankings and adding another major recognition to her career as a beauty and digital content creator.
Known for her makeup transformations, beauty videos and character-inspired content, Tanya has built an audience of more than and 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube. Her content ranges from everyday beauty and skincare videos to elaborate transformations that combine makeup, fashion and storytelling.
Her recent series, Disney But Desi, attracted attention for reimagining Disney-inspired characters with an Indian twist. The videos featured traditional styling, detailed makeup and creative character recreations, bringing familiar fictional personalities into a distinctly Indian setting.
The series is one of several themed concepts Tanya has experimented with. Rather than focusing entirely on conventional makeup tutorials, she frequently develops videos around characters, cultural references and popular entertainment, combining beauty techniques with visual storytelling.
The InfluenceX Awards category featured several familiar names from India’s beauty influencer industry. Tanya led the published voting leaderboard with 23% of the votes, ahead of Yashi Tank at 18.1%, Mrunal Panchal Sharma at 14.2% and Kripa Patel Joshi at 4%. Other nominees included Anah Mohammed Ali at 3.3%, Saloni Mittal at 3%, Suchorita Roy and Leisha Patidar at 2.5% each, Malvika Sitlani at 2.1%, Ria Amin at 1.8%, Shreya Jain at 1.2%, Anjani Bhoj at 0.8%, Shalinii Samuel at 0.4%, and Fizza Abdi and Nikita Dhongdi at 0.2% each.
The award adds to Tanya’s previous recognition in India’s digital content industry. She was ranked No. 29 on Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars 2024–25 list and was also recognised as Most Viral Content Creator at the Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2024.
Tanya’s work has increasingly moved beyond traditional beauty content, with themed series and character transformations becoming a recognisable part of her online presence. Her videos have also attracted audiences outside the conventional makeup and skincare space, particularly through their use of popular culture and entertainment.
The InfluenceX Awards win marks another milestone for Tanya, whose combination of beauty, fashion and creative storytelling has helped her establish a distinct presence in India’s growing digital creator industry.