Unlock Your Poker Skills this Diwali with PokerStars India

With PokerStars School, you can learn the game at your own pace, and while you’re at it, have fun along the way too. Partner It’s time to unlock your poker skills, and there couldn’t have been a better time than Diwali. | (Photo: PokerStars) BrandStudio With PokerStars School, you can learn the game at your own pace, and while you’re at it, have fun along the way too.

You’ve heard of online poker, but never quite tried your hand at it. You’ve watched your friends and relatives play the game, but you’ve never participated because you don’t know the rules. Well, this festive season, it’s time to change that.

It’s time to unlock your poker skills, and there couldn’t have been a better time than Diwali.

Besides, 2020 is clearly the year of learning something new online. People are turning to the internet like never before to expand their skillsets. We all know of someone who has turned home baker, learnt a new language or perfected their cooking. You too can join this trend by learning a game of skill – poker. And if you’re wondering how to go about that, PokerStars School has you covered. Become a Poker Star PokerStars School is an online training platform from the house of PokerStars that teaches you the basics of the game for free. You can learn the game from the comfort of your home and that too, at your convenience. One great feature about PokerStars School is that you can learn to play in four different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. There are also different courses you can choose from. Additionally, the platform also offers you expert guidance. From ground rules to strategies, PokerStars School teaches you everything about the game.

It’s the perfect place to begin your poker journey. You can learn at your own pace, and while you’re at it, have fun along the way too.

As with all games, the more you play online poker, the more expertise you gain. So once you know the rules of the game, you can try your hand at real-money poker by playing the Rs 10,000 Diwali Freerolls on PokerStars daily. For the uninitiated, freeroll tournaments are where you don’t have to pay any entry fee and still stand a chance to win prize money. Freerolls are great for practising all that you’ve learnt. After you are confident of your poker skills, you can go for the major tournaments. Take your Diwali celebrations to the next level Diwali is incomplete without games and this is where online poker takes things to the next level. Now, the thing about playing board and card games with your friends and relatives is that you only have a roomful of players. Imagine how much fun it would be if you’re able to play with people from across India while enjoying festivities at home with your loved ones. That’s exactly what online poker lets you do.

Poker equips you with skills that you can use in your day-to-day personal and professional life.

With PokerStars, you can celebrate Diwali by challenging people from different parts of India to a fun game of skills and thrills. This way, you get to play the game with people having varying degrees of expertise. Right from beginners to experts, they are all there. In the process, you can sharpen your own skills, learn new strategies, and most importantly, have a lot of fun. PokerStars is your gateway to a world of unlimited entertainment.

Along with helping you get better at the game, playing poker with players across the length and breadth of India will also foster a sense of community and healthy competition.

Knowing that there are more people like you out there will only spur you to keeping honing your poker skills. Beyond playing, you can also join groups and forums to connect with like-minded folks and bond with them. You can forge new friendships, discuss strategies, exchange interesting stories around poker and do lots more. Extend your festivities This time, your celebrations don’t have to end with Diwali. They can continue beyond the festival of lights as well, thanks to PokerStars India’s Diwali Rush. This multi-tournament series is set to take place between Nov 22 and 29. So in the event you’re taking a little extra time to learn the game and are not poker-ready during Diwali, it’s okay. You can extend the festive cheer and put all your poker skills to use for Diwali Rush.

There’s lots to look forward to during this 8-day, action-packed online poker tournament series that comes with a guaranteed prize pool of Rs 2.74 crore.

During this period, PokerStars will give away over Rs 8 lakh worth of tickets by way of daily freerolls, second chance freerolls and other regular freeroll events. Additionally, with two marquee events – Super High Roller and Main Event – this tournament will ensure that Diwali festivities last all of November. As for someone like you who’s new to poker, Diwali Rush is a great way to enjoy the game to the fullest while also win exciting prizes. Quite a win-win situation! Why Online Poker By now, we’re sure you’re convinced that online poker is super fun and will surely add that extra dash of joy to your festivities. But apart from this, there are other practical benefits of playing the game too.

Poker equips you with skills that you can use in your day-to-day personal and professional life.